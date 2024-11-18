Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Decreases By 6.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

HLVX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,082. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HilleVax by 255.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 411.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 74,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in HilleVax by 81.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

