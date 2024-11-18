Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Decreases By 6.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
HilleVax Price Performance
HLVX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,082. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
