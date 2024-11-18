Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Drops By 6.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 23,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of HAL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. 1,253,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
