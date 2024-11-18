Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Rises By 17.3%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

QRMI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. 23,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

