Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 14.8%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. freenet has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

