Short Interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Drops By 15.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

EXNRF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 185,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.01. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.