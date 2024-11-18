Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 11.4%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,497,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.2 days.
Empire Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $29.23 during trading hours on Monday. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,380. Empire has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.
Empire Company Profile
