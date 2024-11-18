Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 11.4%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,497,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $29.23 during trading hours on Monday. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,380. Empire has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

