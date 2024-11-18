Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 5.9%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE EFT opened at $13.24 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
