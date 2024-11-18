Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 5.9%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EFT opened at $13.24 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

