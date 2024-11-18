Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Drops By 10.9%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 635,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 71,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,095. DMC Global has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 169,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

