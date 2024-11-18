Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rises By 16.3%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Derwent London stock remained flat at $29.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

