Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 19.0%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,348,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

