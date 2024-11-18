Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Drops By 9.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
CPHRF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 24,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
