Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 21.3%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

