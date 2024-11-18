Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Declines By 7.2%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

ATEX opened at $33.61 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $625.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Anterix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Anterix by 14.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

