Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Decreases By 9.1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Andritz Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Andritz has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.