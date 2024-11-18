Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is 8Vc Gp I LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

8Vc Gp I LLC cut its stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283,803 shares during the quarter. Senti Biosciences comprises about 0.8% of 8Vc Gp I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 8Vc Gp I LLC owned 5.54% of Senti Biosciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNTI opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.74.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

