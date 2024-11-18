Semus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.25 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

