Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $620,000 Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247,214 shares during the period.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.