Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $98.32 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

