Semus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $589.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $452.58 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average of $556.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

