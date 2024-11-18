Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,526 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.