Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Criteo by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.02. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

