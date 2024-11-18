Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,322 Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Oak Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

