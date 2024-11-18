Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 28,890.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Sanofi worth $82,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

