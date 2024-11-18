Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

