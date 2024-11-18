Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $13.41 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 303.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,438 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

