Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 1,852,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,261. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

