RXO’s (RXO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

RXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NYSE:RXO opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RXO has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in RXO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 17,310,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after buying an additional 441,994 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

