Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.41.
Rubrik Stock Up 1.7 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,512 shares of company stock worth $15,368,662 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $227,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
