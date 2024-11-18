RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 431,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the previous session’s volume of 62,392 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $19.22.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $634.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 3.36% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.