Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of Community Health Systems worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 87.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 236.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 74,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $533.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

