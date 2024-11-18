Royce & Associates LP Buys 165,954 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,954 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.86% of Alphatec worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 57.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 20.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.