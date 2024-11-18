Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.84% of Beyond worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $3,800,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

