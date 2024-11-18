Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$51.77 and last traded at C$52.15, with a volume of 2951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.25.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.23.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

