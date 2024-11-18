Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Aethlon Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/29/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – Aethlon Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

