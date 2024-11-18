Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/7/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of RVMD stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,406. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
