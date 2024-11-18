Rekor Systems’ (REKR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REKR

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $0.90 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 693,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.