Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $4,912,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $231.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.81. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.21 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

