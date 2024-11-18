Regan Stewart Sells 1,637 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75.

Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,011. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.63. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.98 and a 12 month high of C$36.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.