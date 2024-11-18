Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):

11/12/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – FOX had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra.

9/25/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Fox Co alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.