Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 986,471 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 374,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 293,888 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $984.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

