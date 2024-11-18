Quest Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.