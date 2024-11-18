Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.91 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,794.18 or 0.99898203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00049437 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

