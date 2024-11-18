Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

