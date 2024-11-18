Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.36 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

