Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

