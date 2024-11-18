Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SYY opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.