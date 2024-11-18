Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

