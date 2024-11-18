Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 3,551 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.22 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

