Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Propel Stock Performance

About Propel

Shares of TSE:PRL traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 225,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,460. Propel has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

