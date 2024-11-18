Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $331.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.44. The company had a trading volume of 499,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. Progressive has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

